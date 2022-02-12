SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SoFi Stadium in California is ready to host Super Bowl 56 with home team, the Los Angels Rams taking on the Cincinnati, Bengals.

This year, two men who grew up in KELOLAND will be part of the Big Game. Parkston’s Riely Rieff is a member of the Bengals. Though injured, he will still be there for his teammates. Sioux Center, Iowa’s Christian Rozeboom is suiting up for the Rams.

On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we catch up with family, former coaches and fans to hear what’s it’s like rooting for a local name in a big game. Plus we catch up with a former NFL quarterback about how much the game has evolved over the years.