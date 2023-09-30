SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Suicide is among the top 10 causes of death in South Dakota, according to the CDC. In September, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said the state’s largest city has seen an increase in suicide deaths compared to last year.

This week on Inside KELOLAND we take a look at what’s being done to prevent suicide and help people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Vanessa Barnes, with the South Dakota Department of Social Services, talks about the resources available across the state.

One valuable resource is the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Director Janet Kittams says the lifeline has seen thousands of calls with hundreds of others utilizing the text and messaging option.

More information, including a breakdown of the type of calls 988 has received, can be found on the Helpline Center’s website.

Also on Inside KELOLAND, find out how the recent 437 Project helped raise awareness and support for resources at the Helpline Center.

And, the importance of AED’s. Hear about events that saved the life of a Renner baseball coach.