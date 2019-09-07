Inside KELOLAND: State Veterans Cemetery, Fall Parade of Homes, United Way

In this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are looking ahead to the groundbreaking of South Dakota’s first state veterans cemetery. On Monday, September 9th crews will break ground on the project located in northeast Sioux Falls of where Interstates 90 and 229 meet.

Also, over 50 new houses are up for show in the 2019 Fall Parade of Homes. It takes place on September 14th-15th and 22nd-23rd. This year’s parade of homes includes houses throughout Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg and Tea.

The Sioux Empire United Way kicks off its fundraising campaign Thursday, September 12th. After 24 straight years of successfully meeting its campaign goals, the organization is hoping to keep that streak going.

And the world’s largest pheasant has stood tall in Huron, South Dakota for nearly 60-years. KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald takes a look back at its history and what’s in store for the future.