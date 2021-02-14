Inside KELOLAND: Spreading joy and positivity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re looking back at some of our most recent positive stories that are spreading some joy. 

We’ll introduce you to a lovely couple, who have spent 67 years together as they prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Plus, we take you fishing at Catfish Bay, where a big win came just in time for one local family.

We’ll also show you how a piece of art is giving thanks to health care workers battling on the frontlines of the pandemic across KELOLAND.

We also take you on a trip to see the bison at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minnesota and how the area recently ended up in the national spotlight.

