SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On today’s Inside KELOLAND we’re talking about the last week or so in the South Dakota Legislature.

It’s been a week of high emotions and big stories coming out of the state capitol.

Senator Julie-Frye Mueller has been reinstated after her suspension last week — we’ll talk about the situation leading up to her reinstatement and the testimony from the staff member at the heart of the issue.

Then, we sit down with a public policy expert about the political ramifications and what it means for the senator to be officially censured.

After that, we switch gears to discuss House Bill 1080 passing through the state house.

What it does and what it means for transgender minors in South Dakota.

And finally, we’ll talk with the Executive Director of the transformation project about her reaction to the bill’s passing.