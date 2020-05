SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we ask the Republican U.S. House candidates your questions ahead of the June Primary.

Hear from challenger Liz Marty May and incumbent Representative Dusty Johnson as they discuss some of the biggest issues facing South Dakotans.

Then on June 2, make sure to stay with KELOLAND News on air and online as we bring you the latest results from the primary.