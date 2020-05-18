Inside KELOLAND: Primary election; 2020 census; SD Driver Licensing Program “Back to Normal” plan

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

We are just over two weeks away from South Dakota’s primary election. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we are talking with the sectary of state about what this year’s primary will look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re also are talking the 2020 census. We’ll look at the response rate for the Sioux Falls and how a grant will help reach more people in the community.

And the South Dakota Driver Licensing Program starts is “back to Normal” plan tomorrow. Coming up hear fro the program’s director and what you need to know before heading to the DMV.

Lastly, we take a look at how some school resource officer are still connecting with students away from the class room.

