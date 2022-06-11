SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re checking out a few of the activities, festivals and parades you can participate in this summer.

The Sioux Falls Pride Parade and Festival will be held on June 18th this year. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will go from 8th Street & Dakota Avenue to 8th Street & Railroad. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8th & Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls. It will include vendors, local performers, live entertainment and a kids’ corner.

Juneteenth is on Saturday, June 19th, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. Juneteenth Sioux Falls will celebrate the holiday on Saturday, June 25th at Kenny Anderson Park from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. It will include live jazz, a fashion show, vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone. This will be the first year that South Dakota will officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.

State parks are a great way to get outdoors and enjoy the nature around us. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks hosts all kinds of events and programs for the whole family to learn about our wildlife and habitats. GF&P also puts on activities that lets people to try out kayaking, canoeing, fishing and more.