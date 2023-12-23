SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2023 came with its challenges, like any year, but it has also been filled with moments of hope, kindness and joy. An Inside KELOLAND special takes a look back at the most memorable Positively KELOLAND reports of the year.

In August, a Children’s Home Society fundraiser came with a big honor for a young boy. Bridget Bennet brought us his incredible story.

This past March saw the reunion of two women who have been friends for decades. Tom Hanson shows us the lasting connection and what brought them back together.

July 20th provided perfect weather for a favorite outdoor gathering in Colton. For the past four decades, the town’s one-time mayor has been hosting a tea party and it’s become a tradition for generations to enjoy.

When an administrators at Hawthorne Elementary in Sioux Falls made a request online for shoe donations, people from near and far stepped up to help.

