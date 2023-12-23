SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2023 came with its challenges, like any year, but it has also been filled with moments of hope, kindness and joy. An Inside KELOLAND special takes a look back at the most memorable Positively KELOLAND reports of the year.
In August, a Children’s Home Society fundraiser came with a big honor for a young boy. Bridget Bennet brought us his incredible story.
Caps for Kobee
Kangaroo hide and seek for Sanford castle patients
Meet Ping, a Cadbury Bunny hopeful
This past March saw the reunion of two women who have been friends for decades. Tom Hanson shows us the lasting connection and what brought them back together.
Talkin’ country in Canton
Downtown Brookings to add community-inspired mural
July 20th provided perfect weather for a favorite outdoor gathering in Colton. For the past four decades, the town’s one-time mayor has been hosting a tea party and it’s become a tradition for generations to enjoy.
Wyatt’s Lemonade Stand: Helping kids, one cup at a time
The retiree behind the free water on Watertown’s bike trail
Picking the perfect pumpkin
When an administrators at Hawthorne Elementary in Sioux Falls made a request online for shoe donations, people from near and far stepped up to help.
Garfield Elementary earns exclusive, international distinction
City of Sioux Falls employees treated to an elementary concert