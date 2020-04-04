Inside KELOLAND: Positive stories during challenging times

The coronavirus pandemic has launched us into uncertain times. And with so many serious and downright frightening headlines in the news everyday are putting a spotlight on the positive and heartwarming stories that are happening here in KELOLAND.

Brenda Murtha, from Valley Springs, says she’s sewing masks to help health care workers. But the project is also therapeutic for her because it takes her mind off the pandemic.

Murtha isn’t the only one stepping up to make masks and personal protective equipment (PPE). Lake Area Tech and Raven Industries are both finding ways to provide much needed supplies. A manufacturing company in western KELOLAND is also doing its part by making hand sanitizer.

Truck Drivers and the trucking industry are another group considered absolutely essential right now as much needed medical supplies and food constantly make their way across the country. One driver is thankful for the support he is seeing across the country.

As cities across the area enforcing restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, a lot of restaurants are changing the way they serve food. A donation from a local company is also making it easier for people who need deliveries to put food on their tables.

Social distancing guidelines are challenging for everyone, its especially hard for people in the hospital. While many are closed for visitors, the Sioux Falls School District is making virtual visits possible with a donation of iPads.

With schools closed down, its hard on students and staff. Two local organizations teamed up to make sure kids don’t go hungry while they’re away from school. Teachers are also getting creative by doing parades, posting videos on social media and finding activities students can do remotely.

The coronavirus has also forced the Great Plains Zoo to closed to visitors. But staff there are still making sure to keep families involved and educate children through online videos.

If you’ve taken a walk outside in Sioux Falls, you’ve likely noticed a lot of amateur art on display. From chalk on sidewalks to encouraging signs in windows, families are brightening up the world with positive messages.

But that’s not the only thing shining a light during these challenging times. An event called Lighting Up Sioux Falls took place to show appreciation for all healthcare workers as well as patients who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic. StoryBuilt Media put together pictures and video from the event.