Inside KELOLAND: Pheasant Season

Hunters are finalizing their plans to make their pilgrimage to South Dakota for the annual pheasant season.

Along with bagging their daily limit, hunters are also spending a lot of money in the state.

Last year they spent estimated $208 million.

On this edition of Inside KELOLAND we talk with the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau about the warm welcome they setup for hunters.

We sit down with South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks to get the outlook for this hunting season.

And hear from a local veterinarian about the precautions you should take with your hunting dog before heading out into the field.