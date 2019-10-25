Inside KELOLAND: Pheasant hunt, Keep KELOLAND Warm, Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re checking in the pheasant hunt as well as our Keep KELOLAND Warm coat distribution. We’re also getting you ready for the Parade of Lights.

It’s been a tough season for pheasant hunters with this year’s flooding still affecting the fields and rural roads, making it hard to get to some popular hunting locations. For information on South Dakota’s pheasant hunt, check out the Game, Fish and Parks website.

We are getting ready for our next Keep KELOLAND Warm coat distribution. Our first event at the Downtown Sioux Falls library brought out hundreds of people who all need winter gear before the temperatures drop too far. Our next coat distribution will be Thursday, October 31 at The Banquet from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. We still need your donations of coats, hats, gloves, boots, etc. for all of our upcoming distributions. You can drop off gently used, clean jackets at Lewis Drug locations in Sioux Falls. You can ready more about Keep KELOLAND Warm on our special webpage.

The Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls is about a month away! The annual event is now taking applications for floats. This year’s Parade of Lights is scheduled for Friday, November 29 starting at 7:30 p.m. The parade will march down Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th Street.