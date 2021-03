SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week we’re looking back on one year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota confirmed its first case in March 2020. Since then, the state has seen more than 100,000 cases and hundreds of deaths.

Coming up over the next half hour, we’ll be talking with local health professionals about what we’ve learned over the past year.

We’ll also talk with mental health experts about the toll coronavirus is taking on our mental health.