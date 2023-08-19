SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a topic that touches every community in KELOLAND. Someone close to you could be struggling with addiction and you might not even realize it, until it’s too late to help. August is Overdose Awareness Month across the United States. Here in South Dakota, we average nearly 13 deaths per 100,000 people to drug overdoses.

On today’s inside KELOLAND, we’ll hear from two women who have spent their careers preventing addiction and helping people from all walks of life who are struggling with substance use disorder.

We are also joined by the founder and CEO of the non-profit “Emily’s Hope” about her experiences and what’s coming up for the organization.

After that we hear from a USD professor and researcher about the psychology behind addiction.

And finally we sit down with two representatives from the Keystone Treatment Center about the professional help that is available for people dealing with addiction.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, here are some resources for help.