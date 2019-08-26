Inside KELOLAND: Opioid Crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re getting an update on the opioid crisis in South Dakota.

We talk with Dr. Kenneth Snell, the Minnehaha County Coroner, Malia Holbeck, the Avera Outpatient Addiction Manager and KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke about whether more awareness of the epidemic is having any effect. If you or someone you know needs treatment for an opioid addiction, you can find resources at the Avoid Opioid South Dakota website as well as the Helpline Center. You can also call 1-800-920-4343 or text ‘opioid’ to 898211 for resources.

An upcoming candlelight vigil in Sioux Falls will remember those who have died due to an overdose. You can join the Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. on the steps of Sioux Falls City Hall. First responders will be present and Mayor Paul TenHaken will speak.

Also bringing awareness to addiction is Tallgrass Recovery. The organization is hosting it’s 7th Annual Recovery Art Show. People who are recovering from an addiction will display their works of art and talk about their journey through recovery. Opening night is Friday, August 30 starting at 5 p.m. at the Post Pilgrim Gallery. The gallery will be open throughout the month of September.