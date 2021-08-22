Inside KELOLAND: New Girl Scout Cookies; Step Big Walk; World Archery Competition

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — Get ready to add a new favorite to your Girl Scout cookie list! A new flavor will be available in 2022. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, find out what goes into creating a new goodie.

Step Big Walk for Parkinson’s is happening August 28th at the Sioux Falls Canaries baseball stadium. Who you’ll help when taking part in this event.

Some of the top archers from around the world will make their way to Yankton, SD this September for World Cup Championships. How this community became a top place to compete, on this edition of Inside KELOLAND.