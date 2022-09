SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is bringing you a new broadcast to catch the latest daily news.

On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we give you a preview of KELOLAND’s First @4.

We also take a look at the overdose epidemic as well as how a burn victim is working to help others.

Plus — we explore the restoration of an old one-room schoolhouse in Codington county and the restoration of classic cars.