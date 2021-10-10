Inside KELOLAND: Native American History

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will observe Native American’s Day on Monday, October 11. It’s a distinction made more than 30 years ago instead of the observation of Columbus Day.
While the state has a rich Native American history, their treatment over the years hasn’t been fair. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we look back at the unjust treatment and efforts to right some of the wrongs.
