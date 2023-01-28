SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day.

Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joined Inside KELOLAND to talk about the work that goes into investigating missing person cases.

The Attorney General’s office also has a new recourse to address a growing crisis in the state.

The missing and murdered indigenous persons issue is considered an epidemic across the country and here in South Dakota.

KELOLAND News talked with the new State MMIP Coordinator, Allison Morrisette via zoom.

Morrisette says she is working to connect with people across the state and building communication is one of her key goals.

KELOLAND News has a special MMIP page on our website with recent and past coverage of the crisis in South Dakota.