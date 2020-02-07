Live Now
Inside KELOLAND: Motel Mystery

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, Angela Kennecke digs even deeper into her weeks long investigation into a statewide “Motel Mystery.” KELOLAND’s Digital Data Reporter Rae Yost also shows us what she found out about a closed motel in Chamberlain as well as what happened to AG Dakota’s hotel in California.

Angela also previews an upcoming investigation into a former Indian Health Service doctor who sexually abused Native American boys for decades on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Angela also updates us on several other recent investigations.

