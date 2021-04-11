Inside KELOLAND: Missing and Murdered Indigenous people in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Native American women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average. But it’s not just women who are targeted.

Children and teens are also subjected to a high rate of crime. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we take a deep dive into the issue of missing murdered indigenous people.

Learn more about the Sovereign Bodies Institute.

