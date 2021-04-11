Inside KELOLAND: Missing and Murdered Indigenous people in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Native American women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average.  But it’s not just women who are targeted. 

Children and teens are also subjected to a high rate of crime.  On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we take a deep dive into the issue of missing murdered indigenous people. 

Learn more about the Sovereign Bodies Institute.

2 years later still no answers in boys death on reservation

Signed into law: An act to establish an office for finding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

Plans for the first indigenous-led school in South Dakota underway with NDN Collective

