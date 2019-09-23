Inside KELOLAND: Mentoring and extreme weather

Lutheran Social Services and area children are in need of your time.  With just one hour a week, you can make a difference in a child’s life by being a mentor.  On this edition of Inside KELOLAND we share the benefits of helping out area kids and signup through LSS Mentoring.

Three EF-2 tornadoes, straight line winds, then major flooding.  Eastern KELOLAND went through extreme weather in a matter of days in early September.  We take you back through the damage.  Plus check out this KELOLAND.com Original tornado documentary.

