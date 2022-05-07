SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of May is designated as Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to encourage conversations, reduce the stigma and promote the resources available.

In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we speak with mental health care professionals from Sanford Health and Avera Behavioral Health.

We’ll also hear from the Department of Social Services about efforts to expand mental health resources across South Dakota, especially in rural parts of the state.

Mental health resources featured in this week’s Inside KELOLAND: