Inside KELOLAND: Mental health and shopping local

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we talk with a psychiatrist with Avera Health about how to handle the stress of the pandemic on top of the stress of the holidays. We also talk about the signs of depression and anxiety to watch out for if a loved one needs to seek out help.

If you are struggling with your mental health, you can call 211 or go to the Helpline Center’s website.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also hurt many local businesses, making shopping local this holiday season even more important. We talk with Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. about why keeping your dollars local is important and how shops have adjusted their businesses to keep customers safe.

To see which businesses have taken the pledge to make Sioux Falls a safer city for residents and visitors during the pandemic, check out the Safer Sioux Falls Pledge website.