SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are taking a closer look at several topics, including a proposed rule change to the “Product of USA” labeling for meat, 100-years of women serving in the South Dakota Legislature, and the Girl Scout cookie program.

Meat labeling

Last week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced a proposed change to USDA rules regarding “Product of USA” labeling for meat.

Under the new requirements, the labels would be allowed on meat, poultry or eggs only if they come from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

The announcement came at the National Farmers Union Convention in San Francisco.

South Dakota Farmers Union president Doug Sombke was at the convention and says the change would be good for both producers and consumers.

You can also find out more about the proposed rule change in a recent Your Money Matters from Bridget Bennett.

Women in the legislature

This past week the South Dakota legislature wrapped up the main portion of the 2023 session.

There are 105 lawmakers and roughly a third are women. This session marks a century since the first woman served in the state legislature.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk digs into the history of the woman behind the milestone.

KELOLAND.com Original reporter Rae Yost also looks at the current make-up of the state House and Senate.

Girl Scout week

It’s a time of year many look forward to: Girl Scout Cookie season.

Sunday, March 12th marked the organization’s 111th Birthday and this week is designated Girl Scout week.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons CEO Marla Meyer and Girl Scout Madi join us in the studio to talk everything scouts and cookies.

You can find more information about the organization on its website. There is also an easy way to find cookies in your area.

Swedish television crew

A Swedish National Television crew was in Brandon earlier this month, filming a documentary on snowmobile racing.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen talks with the crew about their trip to South Dakota and how snowmobile racing is different in the U.S.

Inside KELOLAND airs every morning Saturday at 9:00 AM (CT) and Sunday night after the late local news on KELOLAND TV.