Inside KELOLAND: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader and give back to the community.

The city of Sioux Falls will honor Dr. King’s memory by placing a statue of him at Van Eps Park. This is to commemorate his visit to Sioux Falls in 1961. We sit down with the sculptor Porter Williams about the significance of this statue.

Monday is also “MLK Day of Service”. It is observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off”. As part of the event, Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is once again hosting its Feminine Hygiene Product Drive. You can drop off maxi pads, tampons and liners at the brewery from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on January 20. The donations will go to The Banquet.

It’s been a month since staff and guests moved into the new St. Francis House facility. We talk with Executive Director Julie Becker about what this new building means for its guests and what needs the St. Francis House has during the winter months.