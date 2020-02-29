Inside KELOLAND: Looking ahead to Summit League Basketball Championships

March 7 is day one of the Summit League Basketball Championships. Thousands of people are likely to attend the games at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. But lining up the event doesn’t happen overnight. We talk with the Summit League and Sioux Falls Sports Authority about what goes into getting everything ready for the games, on this edition of Inside KELOLAND.

Plus the friendly food fight you can take part in during the event to help Feeding South Dakota.

And we catch up with Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau about their ongoing efforts to make everyone feel welcome in the city.