Inside KELOLAND: Local non-profits helping year round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The spirit of giving is a big part of the holiday season.

For many non-profits, it’s one of the biggest fundraising times of the year. But the need doesn’t end when the holidays are over. Local organizations work year-round to help those in need.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City is seeing more people come through its doors. Executive director Lysa Allison says the housing shortage is playing a big role in the homeless numbers in the city.

In Sioux Falls, more and more people are turning to the Banquet for a hot meal. According to its website, the Banquet served over 200,000 meals in 2020. At least 25,000 of those meals were served to children under 12. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online.

Any unexpected expense can be a major challenge for people trying to make ends meet. SHIFT Garage looks to provide an affordable option for general vehicle maintenance and repairs. The ministry started in Rapid City ten years ago and recently opened a shop in Sioux Falls.

The holiday months are an extremely busy time of year for Feeding South Dakota. The organization is in need of volunteers in a variety of areas, from packing boxes to helping with food giveaways.