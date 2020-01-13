Inside KELOLAND: Legislative preview

This week lawmakers will return to Pierre for the 95th South Dakota Legislative session.

On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are talking to the majority leader of the state senate and the minority leader of the state house to get a preview of the upcoming session.

Also we are going to hear from KELOLAND’s Capitol News Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer as he gets ready for the legislative session.

And we are going to look back at one of our top stories from the week. KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen sits down with the authors of the ‘Duct Tape Killer.’ The new book chronicles the crimes, capture and conviction of Robert Leroy Anderson.