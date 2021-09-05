Inside KELOLAND: Labor shortage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re digging into South Dakota’s worker shortage as well as the hot housing market.

Over the last few months, you may have noticed quite a few “hiring” signs across KELOLAND. As of August 31st, there were more than 27-thousand job openings advertised on the SDWORKS database.

However, the South Dakota Labor Department says the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July is at just 2-point-9 percent.

According to the Labor Department’s website, about 13,500 people are currently listed as unemployed. August data will be released on September 16th.