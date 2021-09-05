Inside KELOLAND: Labor shortage across South Dakota

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re digging into South Dakota’s worker shortage as well as the hot housing market.

Over the last few months, you may have noticed quite a few “hiring” signs across KELOLAND. As of August 31st, there were more than 27-thousand job openings advertised on the SDWORKS database.

However, the South Dakota Labor Department says the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July is at just 2-point-9 percent.

According to the Labor Department’s website, about 13,500 people are currently listed as unemployed. August data will be released on September 16th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 