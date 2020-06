SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re keeping the conversation going on race relations in America as well as here in our own communities.

Angela Kennecke talks with the Managing Editor of the N’West Iowa Review Ty Rushing, Pastor Joshua Duncan with Center of Life Church Sioux Falls and Lt. Jason Leach with the Sioux Falls Police Department about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.