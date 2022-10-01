SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In March of 1981, Duane McCormick was discovered dead in his bed. His roommate, Jeff Howard was captured in Georgia with McCormick’s backpack.

He was put on trial and convicted of first-degree murder. Howard has always claimed he is innocent. And now new evidence has surfaced and the Innocence Project has taken up the case.

Plus, a mystery body was discovered along the Missouri. The man’s car was miles away… and money was missing.

Was it the result of a crime?

In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we bring you details from both cases.