SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re looking at how inflation is impacting South Dakotans.

We talk with experts about the latest on the housing market in the state as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates, impacting mortgages.

We also talk with an economics professor at the University of South Dakota about what inflation means and whether we are headed toward a recession.

We also preview The Banquet’s Project SOS. You can drop off donations of school supplies at The Banquet. Those supplies will then be distributed August 2nd-4th, August 10th-12th and August 18th-20th. You can register to receive school supplies on The Banquet’s website.