SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February is known as a time to honor Black History and the lives of those who live it daily.

Over the next half hour, the stories we’ll be sharing with you our personal experiences– of how people have been directly affected by racism and the movements that are aimed to make a change.

You’ll also hear about programs and advocacy that can help propel conversations about racial injustice and what can be done to overcome it.