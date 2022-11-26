SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holidays are here and “giving” is a big part of the season. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are looking at a number of ways you can spread a little joy.

Adopt a Family – Call to Freedom

You can brighten the holidays for clients of Call to Freedom by purchasing Christmas gifts. Presents will need to be unwrapped and dropped off at the 8th Street office by December 12th. To find out how to “Adopt a Family” contact Monica Rilling by emailing: communityengagement@calltofreedom.org or call (605) 799-6153.

Be a Santa to a Senior – Home Instead

In Lewis Drug stores across Sioux Falls you will find tress with ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult in the community.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Rebakah Dehaii, service coordinator at the Sioux Falls Home Instead office.

The ornaments will be available at Lewis stores until December 20th. For more information check out the Be a Santa to a Senior website.

The Banquet

The importance of a warm meal goes way beyond the holiday season, its a year around mission at The Banquet in Sioux Falls. 200,000 meals were served at its two locations in 2020, with at least 25,000 of those meals served to children under 12.

Andrew Hewitt, development and marketing director for The Banquet, said people can give their time or monetary donations. The non-profit is specifically encouraging people to donate on Giving Tuesday. You can also find more information on The Banquet‘s website.