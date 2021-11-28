Inside KELOLAND: Holiday Giving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays are meant to be a time to give back. For some people, this season can be tough either due to stress, finances or loneliness.

In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we show you a few of the ways you can volunteer and donate to your community to help make the holidays brighter.

The Helpline Center is one place that can help you find ways to give back or connect you with resources in times of need. The organization puts out its annual Holiday Guide so people can find different ways to volunteer. Groups can also add their own charity events to the guide. You can also call the Helpline Center by dialing 211 for information and support – whether it’s financial, family, health, or disaster-related.

The 2021 Day of Giving is also just a few days away. South Dakota Gives works with hundreds of organizations across the state to help promote their work and bring in more donations.

There are many organizations asking people to donate gifts for the holidays. That includes Call to Freedom, which is asking people to adopt a family and donate presents to survivors of human trafficking.

Home Instead is also asking for presents for the seniors it serves. You can take part in the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program by either buying a present through Amazon or donating to Home Instead.