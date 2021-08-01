Inside KELOLAND: History of Hiawatha Asylum

An insane asylum for Native Americans once stood on the eastern edge of Canton, SD. What it was supposed to be and what happened there are two very different stories.
On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we talk with the Keepers of Hiawatha about the secrets they’re uncovering of the mistreatment at the facility.
