Inside KELOLAND: History of Hiawatha Asylum

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An insane asylum for Native Americans once stood on the eastern edge of Canton, SD.  What it was supposed to be and what happened there are two very different stories.   

On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we talk with the Keepers of Hiawatha about the secrets they’re uncovering of the mistreatment at the facility. 

National archives catalog of the Canton Insane Asylum 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 