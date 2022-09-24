SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September 15th through October 15th is designated as National Hispanic Heritage Month. This week we have a special edition of Inside KELOLAND in honor of the month.

Latin American Student Association (LASA) at SDSU has several events planned throughout the month. Students in the Sioux Falls school district are also celebrating. A hallway at Lincoln High School is filled with a colorful art display along with maps. Elementary students at Sonia Sotomayor learn about a different Hispanic country every day during lunch.

The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will mark its one-year anniversary in October. Over the summer the organization held two Latin flea markets in Sioux Falls, with the latest taking place on September 17. The Hispanic Chamber will also hold a Latino Business Expo and Job Fair on October 15.