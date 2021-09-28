Inside KELOLAND: Hispanic Heritage Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed in the United States between September 15 to October 15. The month is set aside to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the Hispanic community in the U.S.

On a special Inside KELOLAND, we take a look at the contributions and history of the Hispanic community right here in KELOLAND.

Olimpia Justice with South Dakota Voices for Peace shares her story and how literacy can help others learn about Hispanic Heritage.

Pilar Cabrera, Associate professor of Spanish and Chair of the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures at Augustana University, talks about this history and how the language plays a key role.

Teachers and interns at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls come from all over the world. This year, there are nine new teachers hailing from four different Spanish-speaking countries. Hear from two of the new teachers and how they share their culture in the classroom.

What started as a farmer’s market venture during the pandemic quickly turned into a big business for a mother-daughter duo. Now you can find Salas Salsas in several local stores as well as order online.