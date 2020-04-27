Inside KELOLAND: Helpline Center & financial advisor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we talk with the Helpline Center about the resources available to people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Helpline Center also created a platform to connect people who are making masks with organizations that need mask donations.

We also talk with Swenson Wealth Management about financial advise during this pandemic, including what to do with your stimulus check as well as what to do if you are out of a job due to COVID-19.

And finally, we bring you some of our favorite positive stories of the week as people across KELOLAND spread love and joy during these trying times.