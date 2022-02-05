American Health Month

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing 696,962 people every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

February was first designated as American Heart Month by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1963. Nearly 60-years later the focus on heart health is more important than ever.

The American Heart Association says deaths from heart disease and stroke have risen significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things like skipping exercise, eating unhealthy foods, drinking more alcohol and using tobacco, all increase the risk for heart disease and stroke.

While it can seem daunting, Chrissy Meyer with the American Heart Association says there are simple ways you can work toward a healthier lifestyle.

Seasonal Jobs

It might still be winter but the Sioux Falls Park and Recreation department is already busy working to fill hundreds of summer positions.

Recreation Program Coordinator for the city of Sioux Falls, Jean Pearson says she started recruiting for seasonal jobs in December.

The 2022 season comes with a wage increase for several positions, including life guard which will start at $16 an hour.

You can find a list of job openings on the Sioux Falls Parks and Rec website.