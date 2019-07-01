Inside KELOLAND: Harrisburg School District & Sanford Health merger

On Monday, July 1st, Tim Graf will take over as the new Superintendent of the Harrisburg School District. He takes over for longtime Superintendent Jim Holbeck, who has helped grow the district for several years. In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, Brady Mallory sits down with both Graf and Holbeck about how much Harrisburg has grown and what the future holds for it’s students.

Sanford Health officially merged with the Good Samaritan Society a few months ago. Now employees from both organizations are meeting for the first time to come up with plans to better care for senior citizens. In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we hear from both Sanford and Good Samaritan about what are some of the biggest issues when caring for the elderly and how both hope to improve the resources and services available to senior citizens.