Inside KELOLAND: Giving back this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re in the middle of the holiday season and that means there are all kinds of ways to give back to your community. In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we show you different ways to make the holidays brighter for families in need.

The Helpline Center is out with its annual Holiday Guides to help match people with volunteer activities in their community.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation works with organizations all year to make sure donations go where there is the greatest need. As you shop for Christmas gifts this holiday season, remember to donate some money to your local charities during Giving Tuesday.

The McCrossan Boys Ranch needs your help to make sure the boys at its facility have gifts to unwrap for the holidays. The organization has two trees set up at Scheels along 41st Street in Sioux Falls and the Hy-Vee along Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. The trees have cards with each boy’s name and a few gift ideas. The cards and gifts must be returned to the trees by Tuesday, December 24.

