SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking with each of the candidates running for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.

You’ll hear from incumbent John Thune as well as his challengers Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry about what they stand for, why they’re running and what they hope to accomplish.

Each of the interviews was recorded over several days.

The South Dakota Primary will be on Tuesday, June 7th. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

