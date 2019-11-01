Inside KELOLAND: Feeding South Dakota, The Banquet

November is here and the holidays are not far behind. As some families make grocery lists for holiday feasts and gift wish lists, others are just wishing for enough food to feed their family all year long.

On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, Feeding South Dakota shares their current needs as well as how they help people throughout the state all year long. Right now you can even make your donations go a little further. The Greg and Pam Sands Foundation is matching every online donation made from November 4 to November 23, up to $15,000.

The Banquet in Sioux Falls is another great resource for many families. Aside from meals, they have a Shower Our Guests with Care campaign right now that’s helping provide basic necessities to guests. Plus details on how you take in this year’s Festival of Men’s Voices.