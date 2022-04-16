Ethanol policy change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This past week President Joe Biden announced a policy change on ethanol, rolling-back regulations surrounding summer sales of E15 ethanol fuel.

“The Environmental Protection Agency is planning to issue an emergency waiver to allow E15 gasoline that uses more ethanol from homegrown crops to be sold across the United States this summer in order to increase fuel supply,” the president said at an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa.

The South Dakota Corn Growers Association calls the announcement a big win for consumers, farmers and rural America.

“The policy that required retailers to stop selling E15 during the summer is outdated and our association supports this policy decision that begins to acknowledge the benefits ethanol can bring to the table,” said SDCGA president, Scott Stahl.

E15 gasoline is usually banned for sale from June 1-September 15 because of concerns about high gas emissions.

Annual document Shred Event

From credit card offers to old bank statements and bills, they’re all documents you likely have in your home that can’t be just thrown in the trash.

On April 23rd the Better Business Bureau and the Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers will host the annual Shred Event. People can drop of their sensitive documents to be securely shredded between 8:00 AM and noon.

A donation of $5 per box or bag is suggested. The event is the sole fundraiser for the non-profit Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers.

Additional information and drop of locations can be found on the Crime Stoppers website.

Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup

You have an opportunity to do some spring cleaning.

On April 23rd, volunteers will be teaming up with the city of Sioux Falls for the 7th Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup.

Stations will be set up at 8 different locations along the bike trail from 10:00 AM to noon.

Supplies will be provided but volunteers are asked to dress appropriately for working outdoors.

For volunteer information and registration can be found on the city’s website.