SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since leaving her long broadcasting career with KELOLAND Media group just a few months ago, Angela Kennecke has devoted her time to her non-profit, Emily’s Hope. Through the organization she’s raising awareness on the dangers of fentanyl and addictions.

On this episode of Inside KELOLAND, Angela shares the projects she’s working on as well as a preview of the upcoming Emily’s Hope Art Show & Auction

The 988 Lifeline is now six months old. We talk with the Helpline Center’s CEO about how this program is life changing and life saving for so many people.