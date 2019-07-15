Inside KELOLAND: E-cigarettes and child sex abuse

E-cigarettes and vaping continue to make national headlines as researchers and the FDA try to figure out the health impacts of these products. Arielle Selya, a Sanford Research assistant scientist, has been looking into whether e-cigarettes are a gateway to using cigarettes. In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, she and Shannon Park, the Cancer Outreach Coordinator at Sanford Health, discuss the findings of that research and the health concerns of e-cigarettes.

Do you know the signs if a child is being sexually abused? That’s the focus of a training session from the Children’s Home Society. The “Enough Abuse” training on July 17 and 18 will help you better understand the signs of child sex abuse and how to report it. If you would like to attend the training, or other training sessions to help victims of domestic violence and abuse, you can go to the Children’s Home Society’s webpage.