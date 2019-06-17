Inside KELOLAND: Disaster Declaration, Prime Time Gala and Summer Meals Program

Last week, President Trump approved a disaster declaration for South Dakota to recover from the spring floods. The Emergency Managers of Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties are now figuring out how best to use that money to repair flood damaged infrastructure. Homeowners in 12 counties, including Minnehaha County, and three reservations can also apply for federal disaster aid. Sioux Falls will set up a center at Southeast Tech to help people through the application process.

The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation is preparing to host its annual Prime Time Gala. This event showcases the state's beef industry while also supporting Feeding South Dakota. Tickets for the banquet are sold out, however you can still buy tickets for the Jake Owen concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. To learn more about the Prime Time Gala, head to the foundation's website.

Many kids love the summer break from school, but for some students, it's a hard time, especially when they don't know when they'll eat their next meal. That's where the Sioux Falls School District's Summer Meals Program comes into play. All summer long, kids can go to several locations across the city to get a free meal. To see a list of locations, head to the Sioux Falls School District's website.

Monday, June 17 is Founder's Day of Caring for KELOLAND Media Group. This is when we honor the founding of our parent company Nexstar Media Group. To celebrate, KELOLAND employees will be volunteering their time across the region, including at Feeding South Dakota and the St. Francis House. We will also be collecting book from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Reach Literacy. You can drop off your donations outside our studio in downtown Sioux Falls.