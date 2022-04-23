SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we talk with doctors from Avera and Sanford about the latest with the pandemic, including when you should still be wearing a mask and whether we could start to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Plus, the Sioux Falls Development Foundation just launched UPSKILL Sioux Falls. The goal of the program is to increase the number of CDL drivers in our community. Southeast Technical College and the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development are partners in the program.

Below are the requirements for participation & reimbursement:

Business will pay CDL driver a minimum $20 per hour upon certification. Employees currently receiving $20 per hour must receive a minimum $1 per hour wage increase upon licensing

Business is a Forward Sioux Falls investor or a member of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation

Employer must provide proof of course completion, training time, and passage of final DOT exam.

You can email Sharman Smith at sharmans@siouxfalls.com with any questions or to request to sign up.